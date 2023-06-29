Armenian armed forces subject positions of Azerbaijani army to fire in Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. On June 29, at about 18:10, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Shusha and Fuzuli regions.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry said.