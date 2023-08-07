Case against Chairman of Azerbaijani political party heard in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Appealling the court's decision to refuse to place under house arrest the Chairman of the Party of Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, Gubad Ibadoglu, has been considered, Trend reports.

At a meeting of the Baku Court of Appeal, the court determined that the complaint was irrational and reached a judgment that the accused would stay detained.

Recently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan took operational measures against FETO members in Azerbaijan based on information received from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye.

One of the five detainees declared his connection with Ibadoglu. Based on this statement, Ibadoglu's office was searched, and documents of importance to the case were found, as a result of which Ibadoglu was detained on July 23. He was charged under Article 204.3.1 (manufacture, purchase, or sale of counterfeit money or securities committed by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.

A preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of three months and 26 days has been chosen against him by the decision of the Narimanov district court.