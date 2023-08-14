Azerbaijan prevents another provocation of Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Azerbaijan has prevented the provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"On August 14, at about 19:25, units of the Armenian armed forces, with the support of firing positions located in the direction of the settlement of Yukhara Shorja in the Basarkecher region, attempted to carry out engineering work in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the direction of the settlement of Mollabayramli in the Kalbajar region with the aim of provocation.

In order to immediately stop the ongoing work and suppress firing points, units of Azerbaijani army took urgent measures," the defense ministry said.