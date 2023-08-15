Charge d'Affaires of Spain in Azerbaijan summoned to MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The Charge d'affaires of Spain in Azerbaijan has been summoned to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The Charge d'affaires of Spain in Azerbaijan, Patricia Serrano Sanchez, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the dissemination of provocative information by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU Affairs and Cooperation of Spain on X (Twitter) in support of the separatist regime created as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

It was noted that the publication of the Spanish MFA promoting the illegal separatist regime established by Armenia on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is unacceptable. It was also highlighted that this step on the part of Spain, which is fighting separatism on its territory, is incomprehensible.

Moreover, this unconstructive approach is not acceptable for Azerbaijani-Spanish relations and is strongly condemned by Azerbaijan.

