Cooperation with ICRC on missing Azerbaijanis fails - ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. A lot of work has been done in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to obtain information on missing Azerbaijanis, but the expected result has not been achieved, said the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, even today conflicts continue in the world, people go missing for various reasons and their fate is considered as a global problem. Thus, since it is not known whether these people are alive or dead, the families of the missing have to live with both constant psychological turmoil and resentment, as well as economic and other difficulties depending on the role of the missing person in the family. Family members of missing Azerbaijanis, of whom there are about 4,000, have been living this way for almost 30 years. There are families in which several people are missing at the same time," the report says.

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Republic Sabina Aliyeva has prepared a report on Azerbaijanis missing during the first Karabakh war. The report is addressed to relevant international organizations on the occasion of August 30 - International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances. The main purpose of this report is to bring to the attention of the international community the issue of the fate of about 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, to ensure the provision of information about them, as well as the appeals of their families.