Turkish Parliament's delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The delegation headed by the Secretary General of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Talip Uzun visited Azerbaijan’s Shusha on October 19 as part of a visit to Azerbaijan, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The delegation was accompanied by the head of the Milli Majlis Staff Farid Hajiyev and other officials.

In addition, the members of the delegation were informed about the history of Azerbaijan’s Shusha, its condition during the occupation, creative work carried out in the city under the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, restoration of historical monuments in the city, future plans.

Afterward, the delegation got acquainted with an exhibition of paintings dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The members of the delegation visited the Saatli Mosque and Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, as well as Jidir Duzu, examined the fortress walls of the city. At the Jidir Duzu, they were informed that heroic Azerbaijani soldiers climbed up the steep cliffs here and freed Shusha from the Armenian occupation at the cost of their lives and blood.

Today, Jidir Duzu, as before the occupation, is a venue for grandiose events.