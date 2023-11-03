OTS nations support bringing ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia on normal track

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The text of the Astana Declaration of the 10th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which took place in the capital of Kazakhstan, has been published, Trend reports.

According to the declaration's wording, the leaders reiterated their commitment to the growth of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the OTS based on the Turkic peoples' common history, language, culture, customs, and values.

Furthermore, the declaration emphasized the significance of member-country consultations in order to create a cohesive perspective on regional and international problems of relevance to the Turkic world.

The declaration also expressed support for normalizing ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition and respect for the nations' sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of their internationally recognized borders.

The 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held today in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. A joint action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport program, as well as the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit were signed at the summit.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel