BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Today marks the third and remarkable anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory, signifying the full reinstatement of the country’s sovereignty. This outstanding achievement was made attainable through the exceptional and masterful strategy executed by President Ilham Aliyev. He decisively defeated the leaders of Armenia, separatist figures, and their extensive diaspora, along with all their strategists and supporters, ultimately reclaiming our country's sovereignty across its entire territory for the first time in centuries.

Could anyone have envisaged a few years ago that we would be witnessing the proud spectacle of Azerbaijanitroops' solemn parade in Shusha today? President Ilham Aliyev has turned this into a tangible reality.

But the path to today's Victory started much earlier: “All our steps, including all my steps as President from 2003 to this day have been aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan. Before the Patriotic War, all my steps served the sole purpose of liberating our lands, expelling the enemy from our lands, and we succeeded in doing that,” said President Ilham Aliyev, while addressing Azerbaijani servicemen in Shusha on November 8, 2022.

Upon assuming the position of head of state, President Ilham Aliyev embarked on a step-by-step transformation of the country. Unlike anyone else, he recognized that to achieve the ultimate goal, Azerbaijan had to possess the requisite power and resources: a stable economy, a strong military, and foreign policy influence. All of these objectives were successfully attained: by 2020, Azerbaijan had become the dominant economy in the region, executing substantial transnational projects. The nation's armed forces underwent modernization, being equipped with cutting-edge technology and weaponry, and a thriving defense industry was established. In the realm of foreign policy, Azerbaijan secured its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and took the helm of the Non-Aligned Movement. President Ilham Aliyev has brought about a transformation in the country, establishing it as a significant force on the global stage.

In 2020, the Armenian occupiers had a taste of the might and power of Azerbaijan. Throughout the days of the Patriotic War, the head of state displayed his prowess as a supreme commander, an exceptional diplomat, a strategic thinker, and a resilient personality capable of confronting any challenges or pressure. Over the course of 44 days of military operations, long-occupied territories, including the city of Shusha, were liberated. The day of Shusha's liberation, a symbol of Karabakh, was subsequently commemorated as Victory Day.

Subsequently, following the end of the Patriotic War, cynics voiced the belief that a new reality had emerged: Azerbaijan had seemingly reached a halt, the war had ceased, and the future would be determined through negotiations. Armenians, whether alluding to the West or Russia, consoled themselves with the notion that certain external powers would prevent Azerbaijan from engaging in further military actions. Meanwhile, Western suggestions included the revival of the OSCE Minsk Group, which had seemingly been relegated to history's sidelines, or the introduction of alternative negotiation frameworks, often coupled with efforts to exert pressure on Azerbaijan and its leader. The Western nations, encompassing the United States, the European Union, France, and others, aimed to establish ANY ambiguous status quo and maintain it as a fresh regional norm. In a manner reminiscent of the behavior of international mediators over the past three decades, their goal was not only to return to the well-worn pattern of interminable and fruitless discussions, but also to retain a means of applying pressure on Azerbaijan.

Many thought that the post-44-day war situation represented a new, final status quo. Nevertheless, it represented a purposeful intermission masterminded by an extraordinary leader who understood the precise course of action and the timing for it.

On the one hand, immediately following the war's end, an extraordinary reconstruction work has kicked off in the region. Under the personal supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, infrastructure was constructed from the ground up, housing was erected, and Azerbaijani cultural heritage, monuments, mosques, and museums were meticulously restored. On the other hand, the head of state skillfully and methodically executed a highly intricate strategy, bringing us closer to the logical fulfillment of the historical mission to restore the country's sovereignty. Each subsequent move was carefully calculated and executed at the opportune moment. Finally, on September 19 , 2023, the decisive and triumphant step was taken.

October 15, 2023, Khankendi, Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev hoists the national flag on the city's main square, marking the triumphant conclusion of the three-decade-long Karabakh conflict.

On that remarkable day, thousands of people wrote on social media, "I never thought I would witness this day". Yet, there was one person who didn't merely think, but knew when this day would come and guided us to it.

His name is President Ilham Aliyev.

Emin Aliyev

Trend News Agency’s Editor-in-Chief