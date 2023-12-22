Azerbaijani MoD utters data on neutralized mines, unexploded ordnance in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan's engineer-sapper forces found and destroyed 234 anti-personnel mines, 721 anti-tank mines, and 1,405 unexploded ordnance in liberated regions from January 1 to December 21, 2023, covering a total area of 6,930 hectares, the country's Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The efforts taken by the Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units to clear the liberated territories of mines and explosive ordnance are proceeding as planned," says the ministry. "In addition, new supply roads have been laid, and existing security roads have been improved and restored to ensure the safe movement of columns of vehicles and combat equipment on rocky terrain with complex terrain, including difficult-to-pass passages."

"The main efforts in the liberated regions are concentrated on demining villages, agricultural plots, highways, and infrastructure facilities," the ministry pointed out.

According to the ministry, a portion of the mines and unexploded ordnance discovered in the Karabakh economic region were detonated and burned in the Aghdara district's Godakburun training center.

"In accordance with the plan, necessary engineering support measures in freed territories will be maintained in 2024," the ministry added.

