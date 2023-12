BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. We were deeply shocked by the news of heavy losses on the part of brotherly Türkiye during the neutralization of terrorists during Operation Pençe-Kilit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on its X page, Trend reports.

“May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs. We wish healing to the wounded. As always, we stand with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism,” the publication notes.