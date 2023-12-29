Azerbaijan allocates funds for refurbishment of highway in Shabran district - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On measures on capital repair of the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-state border with the Russian Federation (11 km)-Aghalig-Dashliyatag-Gunashli highway of Shabran district," Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to overhaul the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-state border with the Russian Federation (11 km)-Aghalig-Dashliyatag-Gunashli highway connecting three settlements with a population of 4,000 people, from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.31.25, "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenditures)" approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3720 dated January 23, 2023, the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan was initially allocated 1 million manat ($588,235).

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has been tasked with ensuring finance in the amount mentioned in Part 1 of this directive.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has been tasked with providing the necessary financial means for the completion of the capital repair of the highway specified in Part 1 of this decree in the allocation of expenditures on state capital investments in the Republic of Azerbaijan's draft state budget for 2024.

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with resolving issues raised by this decree.