Azerbaijan's envoy to Russia meets newly appointed Canadian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The newly appointed Canadian Ambassador to Russia Sarah Taylor has paid a courtesy visit to the doyen of the diplomatic corps, her Azerbaijani counterpart Polad Bulbuloghlu, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, Trend reports.

Bulbuloghlu congratulated Taylor on her appointment and wished her success in her career.

The meeting discussed many topics, including current relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Taylor inquired about the situation in the concluded Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the role of Russia in supporting peace in the region.

Bulbuloglu spoke in detail about the history of the conflict, the years-long and inconclusive negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war, as well as the local anti-terrorist measures taken on September 19, 2023, during which Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He also talked of the post-conflict period, large-scale restoration, and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Besides, Taylor inquired about the process of resettlement of the Armenian residents from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Bulbuloghlu emphasized that the Azerbaijani state did not impede life of Armenian residents in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani ambassador provided detailed information about the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region into the legal and socio-economic environment of Azerbaijan.

Bulbuloghlu emphasized that the Azerbaijani state did not exert any pressure on the peaceful Armenian residents.

He draws special attention to the fact that peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus are possible only through the establishment of good-neighborly relations based on mutual respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Regarding the issue of Russia's participation in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Bulbuloglu told the guest about the process of adopting trilateral statements with the participation of Russia on November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, as well as October 31, 2022.

Moreover, despite some complaints, he noted the positive role of the peacekeeping contingent of Russia in ending the second Karabakh war and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Bulbuloglu expressed concern about Canada's position, influenced by a strong Armenian diaspora, regarding unrealistic, unjust, and pro-Armenian statements made by some politicians in that country about Azerbaijan.

He asked the Canadian ambassador to convey his concern to her leadership regarding the deteriorating relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, there was an exchange of views on the processes in the region and issues of mutual interest.

The Canadian ambassador expressed gratitude to her Azerbaijani counterpart for the interesting and productive conversation and expressed hope for the continued development of relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Canada.

Following the visit, Taylor was presented with a book titled "Karabakh before and after occupation," published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

