Croatian megapolis to host Days of Azerbaijani Culture in 2025 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Zagreb will host the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in 2025, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Farid Jafarov said during the Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the two countries actively cooperate in energy, tourism, and agriculture, but they also have the opportunity to strengthen cultural ties.



The official also emphasized the importance of Croatian enterprises' participation in arranging business in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov, in turn, noted that Azerbaijan and Croatia are strategic partners.

"A Declaration on Strategic Partnership was signed between the two countries in 2013. Ties have been developed between our countries in such areas as energy, economy, culture, science, technology, and education. I am confident that the forum will give impetus to the development of existing bilateral cooperative relations in the future. Events in the cultural field and economy are planned," Anar Imanov added.

