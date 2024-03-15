Azerbaijan, IRENA discuss issues of cooperation within framework of COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. On March 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting included an exchange of views on completed and planned projects linked to the production and export of renewable energy, as well as the development of green energy technologies. Issues of collaboration between Azerbaijan and the agency were discussed during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in the nation this year.

In accordance with the Green Energy Zone concept, full information on projects being executed in Azerbaijan's liberated regions was provided during the meeting. Furthermore, it was emphasized that the memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan and the European Union on strategic partnership in the energy sector, as well as the Black Sea submarine cable project, which will ensure electricity export from Azerbaijan to Europe, will open up new avenues for collaboration in the field of alternative energy.



The Director General of IRENA expressed pleasure with the partnership with Azerbaijan and stated that the organization he represents is willing to assist with the evaluation of current opportunities.



Other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest were discussed during the discussion.