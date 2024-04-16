Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. On April 15, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a telephone conversation with the First Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed the current situation and prospects for the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The parties emphasized the importance of mutual visits at a high level, mutually beneficial interaction within international organizations, economic cooperation, including in the field of energy, high technology, transport and other areas.

Minister Ivica Dacic noted that Serbia attaches special importance to strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

In addition, during the telephone conversation, views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.