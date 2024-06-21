Azerbaijan hands over remains of two servicemen to Armenia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan has handed over the remains of two Armenian servicemen to Armenia, a source in the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens told Trend.

According to the source, as a result of search operations carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories after anti-terror measures in September 2023, bone remains presumably belonging to two people were discovered and taken near the Bughdadag hill in the direction of the Dashkasan district and the Dava mountain in the direction of Kalbajar district.

It was established that the remains belong to two Armenian soldiers who died during the fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in September 2022.

Furthermore, the results of a molecular genetic examination carried out at the genetic research center of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Azerbaijani State Security Service confirmed that the remains belonged to two missing Armenian servicemen.

Once again demonstrating its goodwill and commitment to the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan handed over the remains to Armenia without the participation of a third party or intermediary.

To note, during the night of September 12, 2022, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. As a result of the response measures taken by the Azerbaijani army against Armenian provocation, all military facilities built by the Armenian armed forces in Lachin, Kalbajar, and Zangilan directions, which posed a threat to the security of Azerbaijan, were destroyed.

