Constitutional Court to review President's request on Azerbaijani parliament dissolution (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Plenum of the Constitutional Court to review the President's request regarding the constitutionality of dissolving the Azerbaijani parliament, the press service of the Constitutional Court told Trend.

The regular session of the Chamber of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan was held on June 24.

At the meeting, it was decided to approve the President of Azerbaijan's request to dissolve the Milli Majlis (Parliament) and to schedule an extraordinary election. This decision was based on the Parliament's resolution #1174-VIQR dated June 21, 2024, titled "On Appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Appointment of Extraordinary Election to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan," in accordance with paragraph 1, part III, article 130 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, and article 7.1 of the law "On the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan."

The request will be considered at the Plenum of the Constitutional Court, starting on June 27 at 10:00 (GMT+4).