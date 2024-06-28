Settlement of second residential quarter in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to start in fall of 2025 - President's special rep (Exclusive)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. Settlement of the second residential quarter in Fuzuli will start in the fall of 2025, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov told Trend.

"Construction work in the second quarter has already started, and construction in the fourth quarter is expected to start in September. Afterwards, we will start construction of the fifth quarter and then the first and third quarters. Why in this sequence? Each of these neighborhoods has its own characteristics and a different complexity of design work. The differences are in design, materials used, and landscape features," he emphasized.

According to Huseynov, each neighborhood requires a different amount of time to prepare for construction, pass expertise, and state tenders.

"Therefore, the construction timeframe is different. The process has already been launched, which in itself is positive news. By the middle of 2025, between August and September, we will see the first residents in the second quarter," he added.

