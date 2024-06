BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation is dissolved.

An extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

