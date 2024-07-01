Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Organization of Turkic States airs summit agenda in Azerbaijan's Shusha

Politics Materials 1 July 2024 15:36 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Organization of Turkic States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The program of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha city on July 6 has been announced, Trend reports via the OTS.

The organization spilled the beans that the meeting is expected to be a full house, with the presidents of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in attendance, along with observers from member states and the Secretary General of the OTS.

The summit, themed “Building a Sustainable Future through Transport Connectivity and Climate Action," will serve as a platform for high-level discussions on the organization’s key issues and agenda.

The meeting is expected to wrap up with the signing of the Karabakh Declaration, along with a few other crucial papers.

To note, the previous informal summit of the OTS took place in Kazakhstan's Turkistan in March 2021.

