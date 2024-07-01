Organization of Turkic States airs summit agenda in Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The program of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha city on July 6 has been announced, Trend reports via the OTS.

The organization spilled the beans that the meeting is expected to be a full house, with the presidents of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in attendance, along with observers from member states and the Secretary General of the OTS.

The summit, themed “Building a Sustainable Future through Transport Connectivity and Climate Action," will serve as a platform for high-level discussions on the organization’s key issues and agenda.

The meeting is expected to wrap up with the signing of the Karabakh Declaration, along with a few other crucial papers.

To note, the previous informal summit of the OTS took place in Kazakhstan's Turkistan in March 2021.

