President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Laos

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulithu on the occasion of the national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic Republic - Republic Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic Republic – Republic Day.

We attach great importance to the development of Azerbaijan-Laos friendship. I fondly remember our meeting in Kazan this October, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust.

I believe that, through our joint efforts, we will achieve the development of our friendly relations and the further deepening of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples and by utilizing existing opportunities.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to visit Azerbaijan.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of your country everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.