Azerbaijani FM, EC Vice President discuss issues of normalizing .........(UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas within the framework of participation in the 31st meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the meeting discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, energy security, transportation, and communications, as well as opportunities for cooperation in environmental protection, and regional and international security issues. Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security was brought to attention. Within the framework of our country's chairmanship of COP29, the importance of historical agreements that can change the situation in combating climate change, including raising financial targets, as well as the importance of cooperation in the “green energy” field was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the mine threat hindering these activities, as well as the agenda of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was noted that the continuing territorial claims of Armenia towards our country are an obstacle for the peace process.

Touching upon the activities of the European Union mission in Armenia, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that it is of concern that the mission has become an instrument of propaganda campaign against our country despite its declared goals.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.