Azerbaijan's Baku hosts conference promoting justice for Azerbaijanis driven from Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Baku is hosting the second international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia", Trend reports.

Over 100 representatives from 51 nations are participating in the conference.

The event will address the historical context of the coerced displacement of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the foundation of their right to return, the preservation of cultural legacy, and diplomatic initiatives in this domain.

December 5 is designated as the Day of Remembrance for the Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from 1987 to 1991. An analogous international conference titled "Ensuring the Safe and Dignified Return of Displaced Azerbaijanis from Armenia: Global Context and Just Solution" occurred on this date last year, featuring over 100 participants from 44 nations.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel