Armenia's rapid armament hinders lasting peace with Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Unfortunately, the deep-rooted hatred towards our people in Armenian society, the myths of a “greater Armenia”, the territorial claims against Azerbaijan still embedded in the Armenian constitution, and the rapid armament of this country hinder the lasting peace between the two countries, said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter to participants of the second international conference titled "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia", Trend reports.

"Armenia is trying to deliberately portray the activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community as a threat to its territorial integrity. However, the goal of the Community is to facilitate a peaceful, safe and dignified return of our compatriots displaced from Western Azerbaijan to their ancestral lands. This is a purely human rights issue. The fact that Armenia labels the Community’s activities as a threat represents an attempt to distort the true essence of the issue and deny the right of return enshrined in international law," President Ilham Aliyev said.