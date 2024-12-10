Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Commando units of Azerbaijan maintain rigorous combat training (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 10 December 2024 18:22 (UTC +04:00)
Commando units of Azerbaijan maintain rigorous combat training (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The commando forces participated in a tactical-special exercise as per the 2024 training plan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In alignment with the exercise's scenario, the objectives of launching a surprise assault on the positions of a fictitious adversary and securing those positions were accomplished.

The captured positions' areas were assessed tactically and visually, after which a sudden attack supported by a mortar fire was conducted.

During the tactical-special exercise, the commandos accurately fulfilled fire tasks and showcased exceptional skill.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more