Commando units of Azerbaijan maintain rigorous combat training (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The commando forces participated in a tactical-special exercise as per the 2024 training plan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In alignment with the exercise's scenario, the objectives of launching a surprise assault on the positions of a fictitious adversary and securing those positions were accomplished.

The captured positions' areas were assessed tactically and visually, after which a sudden attack supported by a mortar fire was conducted.

During the tactical-special exercise, the commandos accurately fulfilled fire tasks and showcased exceptional skill.



