Azerbaijan PM sends letter of condolences to his counterpart from Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic in connection with the armed attack in the city of Cetinje, Trend reports.

Ali Asadov said he was saddened by the news of numerous casualties and injuries as a result of the incident, expressed deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

To note, a mass murder occurred in Cetinje, Montenegro, killing 12 people and injuring 4. The government declared three days of mourning in connection with the mass murder. All events planned for the beginning of the new year in the country have been cancelled.

This is the second mass murder committed in Cetinje in the last two and a half years. The incident, which took place on August 13, 2022, left 10 people dead, 6 injured and an armed man killed in a shootout with the police.