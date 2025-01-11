Azerbaijani CEC tallies ballot papers for municipal election (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. A total of 6,052,721 ballot papers will be printed in connection with the municipal elections in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters within the process of ballot printing papers in connection with the upcoming municipal elections, Trend reports.

The CEC chairman noted that the number of printed ballots will not exceed 3 percent of the total number of voters.

“As they are prepared, ballot papers will be distributed to polling stations according to the schedule, with the participation of chairmen of district election commissions and representatives of media, stakeholders, as well as international organizations working in Azerbaijan. Five days before the elections, all ballots are delivered to the District Election Commissions, and three days before the elections, all ballots are delivered from the District Commissions to the Precinct Election Commissions.

We control these processes in all elections and we have not found any problems with this,” Panahov said.

To note, the municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held on January 29.