Coach of Ireland on EYOF Baku 2019: This event has taste

24 July 2019 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Fakhri Vakilov, Jani Babaeva - Trend:

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) event has a taste, Coach of Ireland gymnastics team Sally Battley told Trend.

“It is very professionally organized. This event has taste. I think it is really important to make these kind of competitions where you work with young people at high level. From that point of view it is really good. Staff and information desk are very helpful. Competitions are always on time,” she noted.

Battley state that this festival will be a great experience for gymnasts.

“This experience cannot be explained to gymnasts. You have to be here to get through the competition, trainings and warm-ups. Gymnast will benefit from it in the next 4-5 years,” she added.

Finally she gave her estimate to the National Gymnastics Arena: “I love the arena actually. It feels really grand but it also very friendly”.

The second day of gymnastics competitions is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019). The qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics among women are being held on July 24. Azerbaijan is represented by Milana Minakovskaya.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27. The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Specialized production department in Baku opens tender to buy elevator spare parts
Tenders 18:19
Russian coach: EYOF Baku 2019 artistic gymnastics competitions organized perfectly
Society 18:16
Azerbaijan’s Altis Group of Companies establishes exports to Georgia
Economy 18:16
2,000 jobs to be kept at Antipinsky Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 18:10
Best moments of 2nd day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 17:57
No changes in composition of new owners of SOCAR Energoresource LLC
Oil&Gas 17:41
Latest
Specialized production department in Baku opens tender to buy elevator spare parts
Tenders 18:19
Russian coach: EYOF Baku 2019 artistic gymnastics competitions organized perfectly
Society 18:16
Azerbaijan’s Altis Group of Companies establishes exports to Georgia
Economy 18:16
2,000 jobs to be kept at Antipinsky Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 18:10
Bakcell rapidly increases coverage area of its network
Society 18:00
Best moments of 2nd day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 17:57
Uzbekistan to manufacture balls for FIFA, UEFA
Economy 17:51
Cryptocurrency mining PCs found in Iran’s Ardabil province
Economy 17:48
Facebook to pay record $5 billion U.S. fine over privacy violations
Other News 17:48