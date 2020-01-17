Baku Higher Oil School hosts commemorative event dedicated to 30th anniversary of 20 January tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a commemorative event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy.

First, the participants of the event paid a minute's tribute of silence to the memory of fallen martyrs who died as a result of the bloody massacre perpetrated by the Soviet Army in Azerbaijan on the night of January 19 to 20, 1990.

Speaking at the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov said that in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy” dated December 13, 2019, commemorative events have been held in all state organizations and educational institutions, including Baku Higher Oil School.

Speaking about the tragedy, the rector noted that the names of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty and freedom of Azerbaijan are forever etched in the history of Azerbaijan and the memory of the people.

He emphasized that thanks to the political will of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the 20 January tragedy received a legal assessment at the state level.

“As a result of work done by the national leader Heydar Aliyev after he had returned to power in the second half of 1993, on March 29, 1994, the National Parliament adopted a decision giving a full political and legal assessment to the bloody 20 January tragedy. About 30 years have passed since the tragedy. Over the past period, the independence and development of Azerbaijan has been fully restored under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev as a tribute to the victims of the tragedy.”

Elmar Gasimov also told the BHOS students about the importance of informing the international community about all the tragedies that have occurred in the history of our people, including the 20 January tragedy.

He urged them to take an active part in this matter using English language skills they have acquired at Baku Higher Oil School.

Towards the end of the event, a short documentary about the 20 January tragedy was shown.

Recall that during the 20 January tragedy, 137 people were killed, about 700 people were wounded, and more than 800 people were illegally arrested within a few days.

