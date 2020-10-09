Azerbaijan confirms 117 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 215 new COVID-19 cases, 117 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 41,519 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,129 of them have recovered, and 605 people have died. Currently, 1,785 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,124 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,162,062 tests have been conducted so far.