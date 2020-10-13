Azerbaijani doctors in Turkey return to Azerbaijan to help during armed clashes (PHOTO)

Details added (first version posted on 14:25)

Up to 50 Azerbaijani doctors working and studying in Turkey arrived in Azerbaijan to render voluntary medical assistance to Azerbaijani soldiers who were injured during the hostilities for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Trend reports on Oct. 13.

The doctors arrived upon the initiative of the "Group of Azerbaijani Doctors" operating in Turkey, as well as the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The visit of doctors was jointly organized by the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey and Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

The specialists brought and handed over various medical supplies to TABIB.

The chairman of the board and employees of TABIB met with these doctors and expressed gratitude to see them in the homeland.

TABIB Chairman Ramin Bayramli said that today's victories of the Azerbaijani army once again proved that under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan did not step back from its principled position, is full of determination and is able to restore its territorial integrity.

"This historic victory sincerely pleases not only citizens in our country, but also our compatriots around the world,” Bayramli said. “Our doctors living in Turkey will make every effort to assist our soldiers wounded in the battles. The desire of doctors to come to Azerbaijan from Turkey, despite the sufficient number of medical personnel in the country, causes a feeling of pride.”

Bayramli also expressed deep gratitude to each of these doctors for their noble initiative.

Further, Azerbaijani doctors who arrived from Turkey said that protecting the health of Azerbaijani soldiers in this struggle is their moral duty, and thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the created conditions.

The specialists will operate in medical institutions subordinated to TABIB.