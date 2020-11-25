Azerbaijan confirms 1,229 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 3,469 new COVID-19 cases, 1,229 patients have recovered and 30 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 102,296 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 66,963 of them have recovered, and 1,224 people have died. Currently, 34,209 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,057 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,646,654 tests have been conducted so far.
