Azerbaijan confirms 155 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 145 new COVID-19 cases, 155 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 232,636 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 227,271 of them have recovered, and 3,190 people have died. Currently, 2,175 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,216 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,528,610 tests have been conducted so far.