Azerbaijan temporarily restricts import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency temporarily restricts the import of live poultry and poultry products from more than 40 countries, Trend reports citing the agency on June 14.

“Currently highly pathogenic avian influenza has been observed in 54 countries,” the message said.

“To protect against this infectious disease, which can enter Azerbaijan from 44 countries, the import of live poultry and poultry products has been temporarily restricted,” the message said.