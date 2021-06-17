Azerbaijan confirms 48 more COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 48 new COVID-19 cases, and 153 patients have recovered, Trend reports on June 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,339 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,191 of them have recovered, and 4,959 people have died. Currently, 1,189 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,162 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,653,074 tests have been conducted so far.