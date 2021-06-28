Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 28
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 28
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 29 Oil&Gas 18:03
Tajikistan vaccinates over 200,000 against COVID-19 Tajikistan 17:41
Iran’s GTC reveals volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Ardabil Province Business 17:38
Starlink plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan to promote innovative digital projects Kyrgyzstan 17:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:32
Exports of Iran’s handmade carpets up Business 17:30
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens again tender for supply of spare parts Tenders 17:30
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sheylanli village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 17:30
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler defeats his Armenian opponent Society 17:25
Number of vaccinated people in Russia reaches 23 million Russia 17:23
With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica US 17:23
Iran unveils data on coal reserves Business 17:23
WB to finance transformation of Uzbekistan’s electricity sector Oil&Gas 17:22
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 21 through June 25) Finance 17:22
Britain on course to lift COVID restrictions on July 19 Europe 17:21
Exports of Georgian Manganese company down Business 17:21
US continues to co-op with Turkmenistan through USAID Business 17:21
Kazakhstan boosts overall trade with Moldova despite COVID-19 Business 17:20
Georgia considering construction of Khudoni HPP Oil&Gas 17:19
Lebanon cen bank starts giving credit for fuel imports at weaker rate Arab World 17:19
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender for construction of wells Tenders 17:18
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for bearings Uzbekistan 17:18
Led by high-tech, Israeli exports expected to have record year in 2021 Israel 17:18
Belarus, Azerbaijan agree to share experience in investigating various types of crimes Society 17:18
Iran to launch water-electricity facilities Oil&Gas 17:17
Ministry of Roads, Urban Development of Iran releases statistics on roads infrastructure Construction 17:16
Kazakhstan, Belarus ink agreement on oil, petrochemicals supply Kazakhstan 17:16
Several facilities put into operation in Iran Business 17:15
Iran to produce new petrochemical products Oil&Gas 17:14
Iran draws up plans for free trade-special economic zones Business 17:14
Kazakhstan reveals further plans on dev't of fish farming Kazakhstan 17:13
EBRD, Hamkorbank to share loan to support dairy enterprise in Uzbek district Finance 17:01
IFC appoints new regional manager for South Caucasus Politics 16:55
United Airlines closes in on $30 bln post-pandemic jet order US 16:54
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 28 Society 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 38 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries Society 16:36
Number of beneficiaries receiving subsistence allowance up in Georgia Business 16:04
Perion again raises annual guidance after strong first half Israel 15:44
Iran discloses details of its exports via customs of Qom Province Business 15:44
US, Turkmenistan continue to have strong bilateral relationship Business 15:42
Resumption date of Omsk-Baku flights announced Transport 15:38
EU ready to sign new comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan Economy 15:32
Russia documents 21,650 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 15:24
Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials US 15:23
Iran's copper production grows Business 15:21
EU countries approve landmark climate change law Europe 15:21
UAE's ADNOC to deepen crude oil term supply cut in Sept Arab World 15:17
Turkey discloses amount of revenues to be obtained per year after construction of Istanbul canal Business 15:12
Jazeera Airways launches first flight to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Transport 15:08
Uzbekistan may receive another batch of COVID-19 vaccines Uzbekistan 15:06
S. Korean company eyes funding projects to modernize power generating facilities in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:06
House of Azerbaijan and Shusha conference hall opened in Ankara Society 15:06
Georgia sees increase in watermelon imports Business 15:02
Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan’s Barda district (PHOTO) Society 15:02
Smart Village program aimed at comprehensive development of Azerbaijan - WB Economy 14:47
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds ‘Assessing Western Balkan: Way Forward’ web-conference in co-op with FSSV, NCAFP (LIVE) Politics 14:37
Azerbaijan sees decline in oil exports to Belarus Oil&Gas 14:35
Azerbaijan exports over 770 mcm of gas to Turkey Oil&Gas 14:35
Turkmenistan signs contracts with Kyrgyzstan for supply of goods Business 14:34
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkey's Cesme port Transport 14:25
Bonds of Kazakh Ministry of Finance listed on Astana International Exchange Finance 14:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 28 Society 14:15
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Samsun port Transport 14:15
Total assets of Georgian commercial banks down Finance 14:14
Turkmenistan restores numerous wells Oil&Gas 14:14
Iran boosts processing, storage capacity of agricultural products Business 14:07
Georgia’s import of products of mining industry from Turkey up Business 13:58
Turkey sees increase in exports of mining products to Uzbekistan Business 13:57
Azerbaijani minister believes Yukselish competition results to contribute to formation of highly competitive human capital Economy 13:48
State Statistics Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to UK Oil&Gas 13:48
Export of Turkish cars to Georgia increase Transport 13:46
Iran’s import of grains and legumes from Turkey up Business 13:46
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Istanbul port Turkey 13:46
Kazakhstan’s import of products of mining industry from Turkey down Business 13:45
EU continues to support dev't of Baku port - official Economy 13:45
Instability of lari remains major problem for Georgian alcohol industry Business 13:43
Afghanistan and Iraq - primary importers of Iranian pasta Business 13:42
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian engineering company to co-op on localization of oil and gas installations Oil&Gas 13:40
Iran - Iraq railway improve transaction - Iranian MP Business 13:39
Georgia reports 352 new COVID-19 cases for June 28 Georgia 13:33
Foreign investments in Iran decline - UNCTAD Business 13:32
Iran offers incentive package to improve investments Business 13:32
Uzbekistan to increase state budget expenditures for 2021 Finance 13:30
Georgia, Korea to conclude agreement on support and protection of investments Business 13:29
Iran's fish farming in Hormozgan Province increases Business 13:25
Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce talks unrest in Afghanistan Politics 13:22
Iran's National Development Fund releases frozen assets Business 13:21
Global demand for oil increases - Vienna Energy Research Group Business 13:21
1 billion doses: Delta surge makes Quad rethink, rollout may be year early Other News 13:20
Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to get direct entry to Olympics Other News 13:18
Prodded By Supreme Court, Centre Presents Covid Vaccination Roadmap Other News 13:17
Vice President Naidu calls for making India a leading maritime nation Other News 13:15
Turkey unveils 4M2021 figures on cargo shipment via Karabiga port Transport 13:13
Rajnath Singh Embarks On Three-Day Visit To Ladakh Other News 13:12
Armenia to have no future without solving important problems with Azerbaijan - analyst Armenia 13:12
Istanbul Canal to contribute to Turkey's economy - Azerbaijani PM Business 13:10
India Crosses Milestone Of 40 Crore COVID-19 Tests: Top Medical Body ICMR Other News 13:09
Iranian Energy Ministry shares data on electricity generation in East Azerbaijan Province Oil&Gas 13:09
Turkmenistan halves imports of mining products from Turkey Business 13:09
Prices for apartments in Iran’s Tehran city rebound Finance 13:08
