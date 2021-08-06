Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

Trend:

Some 60,068 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 37,741 citizens, and the second one to 22,327 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,311,119 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,091,301 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,219,818 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.