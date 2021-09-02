Azerbaijani Education Ministry to disclose decision about lessons soon
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Such information has been spread in social networks that education at universities in Azerbaijan in the new academic year will be online, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education said in response to Trend’s request.
“The situation in connection with the beginning of the new academic year is being analyzed,” the ministry added. “The recommendations of the leading international structures in this sphere are being considered. The directions of activity will be determined in accordance with the recommendations.”
"The information on decisions to be made in connection with the form of education at all levels of education will be disclosed in the coming days," the ministry said.
