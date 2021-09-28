Azerbaijan confirms 885 more COVID-19 cases, 2,114 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 885 new COVID-19 cases, 2,114 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 482,286 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 455,082 of them have recovered, and 6,498 people have died. Currently, 20,706 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,525 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,839,863 tests have been conducted so far.