FIG Athletes' Commission rep for Trampoline Gymnastics elected in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The FIG Athletes' Commission representative for Trampoline Gymnastics was elected within the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.
Two-time Olympic champion, Canadian athlete Rosie MacLennan (2012 and 2016) and Olympic champion (2012), Chinese gymnast Dong Dong nominated their candidates for the election.
Rosie MacLennan has been elected as the FIG Athletes' Commission representative for Trampoline Gymnastics.
MacLennan will take office on January 1, 2022. MacLennan’s term will last until December 31, 2025.
