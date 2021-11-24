99,000 more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine delivered to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:34)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Some 99,000 more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to Azerbaijan last week, the Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance told Trend.

Taking into account the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration, a letter has been sent to the appropriate structures of the countries that use Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19.

In this regard, the shelf life of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine currently used in Azerbaijan has been extended until December 31, 2021.