US gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

US gymnast Alexandra Mytnik scoring 53.090 ranked first in the individual trampoline among women in the 13- 14 age category at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

Russian gymnast Sofiia Aliaeva (51.645 points) ranked second while another US gymnast Ava DeHanes (51.090 points) ranked third.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.