Russian gymnast talks about her impressions of Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Baku made a vivid impression on me, and it was very pleasant to walk around the city, Russian gymnast, a participant in the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku Tatyana Kuleshova told Trend.

"We took a walk around Baku, visited the Old City. I really liked the capital of Azerbaijan, I didn’t even think that the city would leave such bright impressions. I hope that after the competition there will still be an opportunity to get acquainted with the sights of Baku, wander the streets of the Old City," Kuleshova said, commenting on her first visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the Russian gymnast, the presence and support of a coach helps her to cope with the excitement at the competition.

"And it's also very nice when your team is rooting for you. There is no rivalry between us, our team is close-knit and friendly. I would like to note that I liked the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the training hall is very good, and the competition hall is generally excellent. Excitement is absolutely not felt here," she added.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17 years-21 years old. They take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Magsudova, Magsud Magsudov, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Mekhti Aliyev, Nijat Mirzoyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Shafiga Humbatova, Jafarova Sama; tumbling program - Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Bilal Gurbanov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov and Elnur Mamedov.

In accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are held without spectators.