Nar upholds positive dynamics in telecom market

On the back of its customer-oriented strategy, exclusive offers and benefits for each subscriber, constant coverage growth, provision of high-quality and broadband Internet service, Nar has achieved expansion of its subscriber base over the past 9 months. Thus, compared to the same period of last year, an active subscriber base has increased by 5%.

Products by Nar formulated in line with the requirements of each customer group, were also highly appreciated by users. Thus, compared to the same period of last year, the number of users of ‘FULL’, ‘CavanNar’ and ‘Unique’ tariff plans increased by an average of 23%.

‘At Nar one of our main goals is to maintain the superior quality we present to our customers. This approach highlights itself not only in the products we offer for different customer groups, but also in advanced customer experience, we deliver via different channels. As a result of this comprehensive approach, we have seen dynamic growth in our subscriber base and succeeded in holding the lead in NPS for the third year in a row’, said Gunnar Pahnke, CEO of Azerfon.

Notably, the customer loyalty index is subject to many factors, such as mobile internet experience, affordable tariffs and quality network. According to a survey conducted by an independent research company, there has been a 27% increase in the positive mobile internet experience of Nar subscribers.

With a deep commitment to its customer-oriented and continuous development values, during the reporting period Nar has presented a new concept in its stores to deliver excellent customer service to subscribers. Noteworthy, the mobile operator has launched more than 20 renewed service centers in the capital and regions.

Nar continues to provide high quality and efficient customer service to its users via Call Centers, ‘Nar+’ mobile app and social media. Thus, over the past 9 months, the mobile operator's social networks received more than 45,000 appeals, which were responded within about 6 minutes. 93% of more than 1 million inquiries received by the Call Center were resolved from the first call. Nar +, which allows solving many important operations in seconds, has become the most visited service channel by subscribers. Thus, in the 3rd quarter, Nar + was accessed by more than 8 million subscribers.

Over the past 9 months, Nar has successfully continued to implement social projects aimed at improving the welfare of various target groups within its CSR strategy. Thus, during the reporting period, the mobile operator invested more than 750 thousand manats in social projects, as well as those launched towards supporting the participants of the Patriotic War, the families of martyrs.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice.