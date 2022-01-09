Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Some 26,775 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,262 citizens, the second one 2,811 citizens and the booster dose – 21,702.

Totally, up until now, 11,498,372 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,184,045 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,695,326 people - the second dose and 1,619,001 people booster dose.