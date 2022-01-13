New school building built in Azerbaijan's Goranboy city at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13
Trend:
The new building of the secondary school No 1 in Goranboy city was put in commission, Trend reports.
It was noted that the previous building of the school was constructed back in 1937 and had 40 classrooms. Due to the fact that the school building has become physically outdated and unusable over the past period, a new building for 700 schoolchildren was built under the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s "A new school for renewing Azerbaijan" project.
The three-storey school building is provided with the necessary furniture and equipment. Classrooms and laboratories are equipped with visual aids.
