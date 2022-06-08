Media Dev't Agency talks formation of new information environment in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The new information environment has been formed in Azerbaijan, Department Director at the country's Media Development Agency Natig Mammadli said at the event on the protection of human rights in the media, Trend reports.

The 5th paragraph of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Media', entering into force on Feb. 8, covers media freedom issues.

"Article 6 of the Law prohibits restricting a journalist to exercise any professional activity. We have provided some newsrooms with various recommendations on this issue. Almost all news sites of socio-political content, as well as news agencies, have posted the document and follow the rules of professional conduct," the head of the department said.

Speaking of the crisis of international human rights law, Mammadli noted that the human rights issue is used as an instrument of pressure in relation to some countries, including Azerbaijan.

"We're principally against the use of human rights for political purposes," he added.