Azerbaijanis visit graves of fallen second Karabakh war heroes in II Alley of Honor in Baku on Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Azerbaijani people have visited the graves of fallen second Karabakh war heroes in the II Alley of Honor in Baku on the occasion of the Victory Day, Trend reports.

The war veterans, representatives of the state and government, as well as members of the public, came to commemorate the martyrs who died fighting for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

On November 8, 2020, Shusha city that is of considerable significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war. The liberation of the city became the culminating point of the 44-day war.

Following the Presidential Order of December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan every year.