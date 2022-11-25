Azerbaijan shares data on number of employed within employment programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Within the employment programs, a total of 400,000 people have been employed within four years, said Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev during the session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that about 100,000 people are provided with work annually.

"Self-employment of 55,000 people is provided additionally," said Babayev.

He noted that a total of 15,000–16,000 families can be covered by the self-employment program annually.