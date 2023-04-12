Azerbaijan discloses total length of street network in Fuzuli (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:19

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 12. The total length of the street network in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city will be 87.5 kilometers, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Namig Hummatov said, Trend reports.

Hummatov made the remark at a meeting of the Working Group on Urban Development under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters in the Fuzuli International Airport.

According to him, design work on 18 kilometers of this network has been completed and transferred to the Main Department of State Expertise of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

"At the end of this month the project is expected to be approved and the construction of the street network in Fuzuli city will begin,” the official noted.

He reminded that in 2022, 1,536 hectares of land were de-mined in Fuzuli.

“The decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, issued in January this year, envisions de-mining of 2,620 hectares of territories in the settlements of Fuzuli district. In the first quarter of this year, 622 hectares were de-mined. All this creates conditions for the start of intensive construction work," Hummatov added.

Previously, the meeting of the working group on transport, communications and high technologies of the Interdepartmental Center operating at the Coordination Headquarters was held in the Fuzuli International Airport on March 6 this year.